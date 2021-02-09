Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

CSCO opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

