Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

