Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $143.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

