Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 200 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

