Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 62,996 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,676,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,996 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of CBRE Group worth $418,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.