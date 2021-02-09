Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 23,970 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Armstrong World Industries worth $92,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,868,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $19,184,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 180,026 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 175,769 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.