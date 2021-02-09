Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 4.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $570,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS stock opened at $129.11 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -741.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 48,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,797 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

