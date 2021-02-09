Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.