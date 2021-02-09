Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. Sells 23,043 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $913,885.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 355,977 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $14,053,971.96.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70.

On Monday, January 25th, Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of Camping World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $22,554,555.72.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $39.43. 1,183,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camping World by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 378,664 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,215 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,601,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

