Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 6,627,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,136,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,430,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,848,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,704 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,645 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Cameco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,338,000 after acquiring an additional 811,670 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Cameco by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,705,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 647,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

