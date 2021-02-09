Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 6,627,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,136,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78.
About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
