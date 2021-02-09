Cameco (CCJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCJ opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,476,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.