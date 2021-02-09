California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,184 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $141,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.82.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $427.42 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

