California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,400 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $114,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $113,610,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 83.5% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $19,482,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,090.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,015.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,017.72. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

