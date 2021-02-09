California Public Employees Retirement System Has $150.41 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $150,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in FedEx by 378.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $257.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

