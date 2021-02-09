California Public Employees Retirement System Has $124.42 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $124,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $452.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.52 and a 200-day moving average of $457.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

