California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 21,517 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,348,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,084.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,815.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,659.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

