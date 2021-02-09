Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 19th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NASDAQ:CHW opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
