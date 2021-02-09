Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 19th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:CHW opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

