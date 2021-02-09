CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.61

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 3109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

