CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.61

Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 3109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CAI International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $645.99 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.
About CAI International (NYSE:CAI)
CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.