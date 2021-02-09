Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

