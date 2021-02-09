Brokers Offer Predictions for SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 70.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

