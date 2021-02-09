Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lufax Holding Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lufax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04.

LU has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE LU opened at $17.25 on Monday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $110,896,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $54,528,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $41,821,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $34,052,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $5,761,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

