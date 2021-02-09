Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $125.26

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG opened at $169.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $169.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

