Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) PT at $24.44

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,832 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 987,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

