Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) PT at $15.50

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

