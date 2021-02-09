Brokerages Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Price Target at $24.25

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 122.04 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

