Brokerages Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $64.88

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.65.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

EQR opened at $66.08 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

