Brokerages Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target at $14.17

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CommScope by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

