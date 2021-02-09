Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $97.53

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

