Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

WNEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

