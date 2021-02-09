Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.31). Talend posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ TLND traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth $956,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Talend by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

