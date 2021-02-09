Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce sales of $247.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.95 million to $249.80 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $259.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $999.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $989.90 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on STL. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

STL stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

