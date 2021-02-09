Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 73,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $809.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

