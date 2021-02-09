Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $302.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $292.00 million and the highest is $313.20 million. Navient posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Navient by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Navient by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Navient by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,877. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

