Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.29.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 215,886 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

