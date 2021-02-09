Brokerages Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 13,159,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.91 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 134,527 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.