Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $679.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $683.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.70 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $646.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 646,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.