Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.25. Athene reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth $190,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Athene by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 143.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Athene by 34.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

