Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $17.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $19.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $14.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $68.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 2,230,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 209,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,877,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

