Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,641. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

