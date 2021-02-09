Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

PSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.74. 2,209,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,034. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $194,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

