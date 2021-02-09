Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $939.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

