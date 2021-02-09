Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

LPSN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,651 shares of company stock worth $23,894,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LivePerson by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

