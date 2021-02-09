Brokerages Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Invitation Homes also reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Invitation Homes by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 187,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 135,401 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 113,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

