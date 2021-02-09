Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($12.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.87) to ($12.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period.

IHRT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

