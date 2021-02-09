Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 480.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after buying an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

