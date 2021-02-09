Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will post $178.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.90 million and the lowest is $177.50 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $642.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

CMCO stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,283,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 170,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

