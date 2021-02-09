Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ChromaDex also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 1,207,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,867. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

