Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,386,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,548. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.