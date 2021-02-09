BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 58,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.23% of NeoGenomics worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 26.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,867.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

In related news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $100,153,436.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

