BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,283 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

